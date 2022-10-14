FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

October 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Hockey League for Friday, October 14, 2022. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Blasts Elmira on Opening Night

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears blasted away the Elmira Mammoth 10-1 on opening night. The hometown squad welcomed Elmira to the league early with a power play goal from Ondrej Vaculik, but Elmira had a quick answer just a few minutes later. During a 4-on-4 sequence, Thomas McGuire made history scoring the first goal in Mammoth franchise history. A short-side snipe over the shoulder of Owen Liskiewicz would become the first and only goal for the visiting Mammoth on both teams' opening night.

The floodgates busted open for Binghamton in the 2nd frame as the Black Bears netted five goals, three at even-strength and two more on the power play. Elmira fought hard on their end of the penalty kill, tallying four shorthanded shots on goal in the 2nd period. Liskiewicz's best save of the game, came on a partial breakaway with the Elmira shooter challenging the high blocker. The penalties continued to rack up as both teams' trade infractions one-after-another.

Special teams paved the way for the victors tonight as Binghamton would score two shorthanded goals in the 3rd period that go the crowd to their feet. Austin Thompson and Bret Parker both stole the puck on their respective shifts and cashed in against the new goaltender Harvey White. Elmira had a couple of power play opportunities late in the game, but Liskiewicz and his defense shut the door.

Binghamton wins the home-opener 10-1.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS DOWN ROCKERS IN HOME OPENER

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - Four power-play goals propelled the Port Huron Prowlers past the Motor City Rockers 7-3 in their home opener at McMorran Place on Oct. 14, 2022. Port Huron scored six unanswered to put the game out of reach.

Everett Thompson got the scoring started for Motor City, beating Richard Shipman five-hole on a power move to the net. Evan Foley responded a few minutes later, beating Trevor Babin, making his second consecutive start, on a shot from the left-wing wall.

The Prowlers took the lead early in the second when Larri Vartiainen beat Babin over the glove from the right wing on a rush. Dakota Ulmer scored Port Huron's first power-play goal late in the period to make it 3-1 through two periods. After a one-time chance from the slot was stoned, Ulmer got his own rebound and picked the corner over Babin's blocker.

Motor City got into penalty trouble early in the third when Derek Makimaa, Brad Reitter and Thompson headed to the box in a span of 1:20. The Prowlers took advantage with 5-on-3 goals from Frank Schumacher and Joseph Deveny and a 5-on-4 goal from Dalton Jay to balloon the lead to 6-1.

Makimaa and Reitter both scored to give the Rockers some life later in the period but it was too little too late. Jay's second of the game sent Babin to the bench with 1:14 to go in favor of Travis Ridgen.

After two assists on Oct.13, Alex Johnson had three helpers in this game. Austin Fetterly, Sam Marit and Gino Mini all picked up two assists. Shipman made 44 stops in goal for his first win of the season.

Thompson became the first Rocker with a multi-point game in franchise history with a goal and an assist. Babin took his second loss of the season in a 40-save performance.

The Prowlers and Rockers clash one more time this weekend on Oct. 15 at McMorran Place. Port Huron will look for its first series sweep since taking both games of a two-game set against the Delaware Thunder last season on Jan. 22 and 23 while Motor City continues to search for its first victory in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.