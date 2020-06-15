FPHL Dispersal Draft Results Unveiled

June 15, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release





Syracuse, NY- The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) recently held the Dispersal Draft of the Battle Creek Rumble Bees roster. The remaining 9 FPHL teams were able to select one player off the Rumble Bees roster.

Delaware Thunders had the first pick and selected Nathan Pelligra.

Here is the breakdown of the picks. Any player not selected will be released and become Free Agents.

Delaware Thunder - Nathan Pelligra

Mentor Ice Breakers - Marco Luciani

Columbus River Dragons - Ryan Alves

Watertown Wolves - Alexander Gregorich

Danville Dashers - Joseph Keenan

Port Huron Prowlers - Sage Cetrone

Elmira Enforcers - Trevor Babin

Danbury Hat Tricks - Vincent Susi

Carolina Thunderbirds - Jason Stone

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.