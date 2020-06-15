FPHL Dispersal Draft Results Unveiled
June 15, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Syracuse, NY- The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) recently held the Dispersal Draft of the Battle Creek Rumble Bees roster. The remaining 9 FPHL teams were able to select one player off the Rumble Bees roster.
Delaware Thunders had the first pick and selected Nathan Pelligra.
Here is the breakdown of the picks. Any player not selected will be released and become Free Agents.
Delaware Thunder - Nathan Pelligra
Mentor Ice Breakers - Marco Luciani
Columbus River Dragons - Ryan Alves
Watertown Wolves - Alexander Gregorich
Danville Dashers - Joseph Keenan
Port Huron Prowlers - Sage Cetrone
Elmira Enforcers - Trevor Babin
Danbury Hat Tricks - Vincent Susi
Carolina Thunderbirds - Jason Stone
