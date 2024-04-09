FPHL Announces Year End Awards

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Continental Division First Line All Stars.

These players are being recognized by the league for there outstanding performance during the 2023-24 Regular Season. These selections are from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

All Star selections were secondary to the league highest honors of league M.V.P, Goaltender, Forward, & Defenseman of the Year.

The FPHL Congratulates these recipients and are proud the recognized their All Star level efforts this season.

The Continental Division First Line All Stars recipients are:

Breandan Colgan (G) - Columbus River Dragons

Dawson Baker (F) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Petr Panacek (F) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Kyle Moore (F) - Columbus River Dragons

Joe Kennedy (D) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Alex Johnson (D) - Port Huron Prowlers

Breandan Colgan - Last year's co-Goaltender of the Year for the FPHL, Colgan has followed up with yet another impressive campaign. Currently second in wins with 21, Colgan recorded his 10th pro shutout December 16 against Blue Ridge and notched his 50th FPHL victory February 16 at Baton Rouge. Colgan also posted an impressive 15-game win streak this season that finally came to an end on March 24.

Dawson Baker - Carolina Thunderbirds forward Dawson Baker has been named to the FPHL's First Team All-Stars after a career year in Carolina. Baker, who's career high in points was during his rookie year in 2021/2022 with 48, has set new highs in goals (31) and assists (68) while posting a +27 +/-. On March 22nd, Baker recorded his 150th point in his FPHL career.

Petr Panacek - In his sixth season in the FPHL, Carolina Thunderbirds forward, Petr Panacek, has been named to the FPHL's First Team All-Stars. In 34 games this season, Panacek has tied his career high in assists with 44 on the campaign, tying his total from the 2019/2020 season. The Vysocany, Czech Republic native posted 17 multi-point outings, including 14 games with multiple assists.

Kyle Moore - Moore is enjoying a breakout season, setting personal highs in goals, assists, points and plus/minus. Moore is currently second in the league in assists with 47, third in plus/minus with a plus-48 rating, and seventh overall in points with 70. He is part of the highest-scoring line in the league along with Ryan Hunter and Justin MacDonald, with three combining for over 250 points so far this season.

Joe Kennedy - Following his rookie season in which he was named to the Young Stars Squad as a defensemen, Joe Kennedy has earned First Team All Stars honors from the FPHL. The Seattle, Washington native became the backbone of the Thunderbirds defense, posting a +21 +/- while notching 22 points on the season.

Alex Johnson - After being selected as a second-team all star each of the last two seasons, Alex Johnson can now add first-team recognition to his trophy case. The 32-year old turned in his 3rd-straight 40-point season, including a career-high 6 power-play goals, while playing top-pair minutes for the Prowlers.

EMPIRE DIVISION FIRST TEAM ALL STARS

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Empire Division First Line All Stars.

These players are being recognized by the league for there outstanding performance during the 2023-24 Regular Season. These selections are from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

All Star selections were secondary to the league highest honors of league M.V.P, Goaltender, Forward, & Defenseman of the Year.

The FPHL Congratulates these recipients and are proud the recognized their All Star level efforts this season.

The Empire Division First Line All Stars recipients are:

Connor McAnanama (G) - Binghamton Black Bears

Tyson Kirkby (F) - Binghamton Black Bears

Johnny Ruiz (F) - Danbury Hat Tricks

Tate Leeson (F) - Watertown Wolves

Josh Colton (D) - Motor City Rockers

Jameson Milam (D) - Motor City Rockers

Connor McAnanama - Connor McAnanama is concluding his rookie season in the FPHL and has been a backbone between the pipes this season with Binghamton. The young netminder boasts a record of 18-3-4, with a GAA of 2.36 and a .920 SV%. McAnanama recorded two shutouts this season, matching a Black Bears record for most shutouts by a single goalie. He also won seven-straight starts from January 20th - March 17th. Connor has also received two assists in his rookie season. Connor is the first goalie in franchise history to receive this award.

Tyson Kirkby - Tyson Kirkby has been playing with the Black Bears since the tail-end of the Black Bears inaugural season in the spring of 2022. This season Kirkby has played in 53 of the 54 games for Binghamton, registering 39 goals, 41 assists for 80 total points, all of which are career highs. While serving as team captain, Kirkby secured a 14-game point streak, another career milestone, recording 28 points during the two-month span. Tyson is 2nd Black Bears forward to receive this award.

Johnny Ruiz - A 2021-22 First Team All-Star and Forward of the Year and a 2022-23 Second Team All-Star, Jonny Ruiz currently ranks 4th in the league in points (72) and goals (36), and 2nd in power play goals (11). The Hat Tricks' captain paces the group in goals, assists (36), points, power play goals, shorthanded goals (4), game-winning goals (6), and +/- (+16). The Williamstown, New Jersey native is the all-time Danbury Hockey leader in goals (145), assists (121), and points (266) and played in his 200th FPHL game on Feb. 16, 2024. Ruiz is the Hat Tricks' single-season leader in goals (39) and points (85) and is second in assists (36).

Tate Leeson - After spending his first pro season with the Elmira Mammoth, the Smith Falls, Ont. native found himself in Watertown at the beginning of this season. It didn't take long for Tate to establish himself as consistent goal scorer, and leader of the Wolves offense as well as a physical type forward, not afraid to throw a big hit. His leadership skills lead to him being named captain at the mid-point of the season. A role that he quietly embraced, leading his fellow teammates by example, with hard work, and a never quit attitude. Tate's ability to get around the goal and create offense, helped home to get noticed, and called up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder for a brief time this season. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Leeson has 35 goals, 30 assists for 65 points and continues to be threat every time he touches the puck.

Josh Colton - Colten is finishing up his second season with Motor City. The smooth skating offensive minded defenseman has provided a constant reliability for the Rockers defense. Colten has played in all but one game for the Rockers over the course of two seasons. This year Colten has contributed 12 goals and 30 assists for a season point total of 42.

Jameson Milam - Since joining the Motor City midway through last season Milam has been a staple on the Rockers blueline. The veteran of 18 professional seasons has provided leadership both on and off the ice. Milam's commitment to his health and tenacious compete level have allowed him to play in every game on the Rockers schedule this season. In 54 games Assistant Captain has produced 13 goals to go along with 28 assists, for a total of 41 pts.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 14th season during 2023-24.

