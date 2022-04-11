FPHL Announces Year End Awards

April 11, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2021 - 2022 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all 12 seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. (John Landers)

2021 - 2022 FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE AWARDS

2021 - 2022 Most Valuable Player

Justin MacDonald

Watertown Wolves

2021 - 2022 Head Coach of the Year

Brent Clarke

Watertown Wolves

2021 - 2022 Rookie of the Year

Nikita Ivashkin

Binghamton Black Bears

2021 - 2022 Forward of the Year

Jonny Ruiz

Danbury Hat Tricks

2021 - 2022 Forward of the Year

Justin MacDonald

Watertown Wolves

2021 - 2022 Forward of the Year

Nikita Ivashkin

Binghamton Black Bears

2021 - 2022 Defenseman of the Year

Steve Brown

Danbury Hat Tricks

2021 - 2022 Defenseman of the Year

Kyle Powell

Binghamton Black Bears

2021 - 2022 Goaltender of the Year

Bailey MacBurnie

Columbus River Dragons

2021 - 2022 Founder's Award

Andreas Johansson

Watertown Wolves

Binghamton Black Bears

2021 - 2022 Founder's Award

Billy McCreary

Danbury Hat Tricks

2021 - 2022 Broadcaster of the Year

Rob Lippolis

Binghamton Black Bears

First Team All-Star Squad

Forwards

Justin MacDonald - Watertown

Jonny Ruiz - Danbury

Ryan Marker - Delaware

Defensemen

Steve Brown - Danbury

Kyle Powell - Binghamton

Goalie

Bailey MacBurnie - Columbus

******************

Second Team All-Star Squad

Forwards

Josh Pietrantonio - Columbus

Tyler Gjurich - Binghamton

Austin Daae - Columbus

Defensemen

Alex Johnson - Port Huron

Ryan Devine - Watertown

Goalie

Chris Paulin - Carolina

******************

Young Stars Squad

Forwards

Gus Ford - Carolina

Nikita Ivashkin - Binghamton

Alexander Jmaeff - Watertown

Defensemen

Josh Labelle - Watertown

Adam Vannelli - Columbus

Goalie

Owen Liskiewicz - Binghamton

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2022

FPHL Announces Year End Awards - FPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.