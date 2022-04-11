FPHL Announces Year End Awards
April 11, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2021 - 2022 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all 12 seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. (John Landers)
2021 - 2022 FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE AWARDS
2021 - 2022 Most Valuable Player
Justin MacDonald
Watertown Wolves
2021 - 2022 Head Coach of the Year
Brent Clarke
Watertown Wolves
2021 - 2022 Rookie of the Year
Nikita Ivashkin
Binghamton Black Bears
2021 - 2022 Forward of the Year
Jonny Ruiz
Danbury Hat Tricks
2021 - 2022 Forward of the Year
Justin MacDonald
Watertown Wolves
2021 - 2022 Forward of the Year
Nikita Ivashkin
Binghamton Black Bears
2021 - 2022 Defenseman of the Year
Steve Brown
Danbury Hat Tricks
2021 - 2022 Defenseman of the Year
Kyle Powell
Binghamton Black Bears
2021 - 2022 Goaltender of the Year
Bailey MacBurnie
Columbus River Dragons
2021 - 2022 Founder's Award
Andreas Johansson
Watertown Wolves
Binghamton Black Bears
2021 - 2022 Founder's Award
Billy McCreary
Danbury Hat Tricks
2021 - 2022 Broadcaster of the Year
Rob Lippolis
Binghamton Black Bears
First Team All-Star Squad
Forwards
Justin MacDonald - Watertown
Jonny Ruiz - Danbury
Ryan Marker - Delaware
Defensemen
Steve Brown - Danbury
Kyle Powell - Binghamton
Goalie
Bailey MacBurnie - Columbus
******************
Second Team All-Star Squad
Forwards
Josh Pietrantonio - Columbus
Tyler Gjurich - Binghamton
Austin Daae - Columbus
Defensemen
Alex Johnson - Port Huron
Ryan Devine - Watertown
Goalie
Chris Paulin - Carolina
******************
Young Stars Squad
Forwards
Gus Ford - Carolina
Nikita Ivashkin - Binghamton
Alexander Jmaeff - Watertown
Defensemen
Josh Labelle - Watertown
Adam Vannelli - Columbus
Goalie
Owen Liskiewicz - Binghamton
