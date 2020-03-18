FPHL Announces Year End Awards

March 18, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2019-20 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all ten seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. - John Landers

Today's winners are:

FPHL MVP of the Year - Ahmed Mahfouz - Elmira Enforcers

FPHL Rookie of the Year - Ryan Marker - Watertown Wolves

FPHL Head Coach of the Year - Bill McCreary - Danbury Hat Tricks

FPHL Executive of the Year - Jeff Croop - Columbus River Dragons

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.