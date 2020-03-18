FPHL Announces Year End Awards
March 18, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2019-20 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all ten seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. - John Landers
Today's winners are:
FPHL MVP of the Year - Ahmed Mahfouz - Elmira Enforcers
FPHL Rookie of the Year - Ryan Marker - Watertown Wolves
FPHL Head Coach of the Year - Bill McCreary - Danbury Hat Tricks
FPHL Executive of the Year - Jeff Croop - Columbus River Dragons
