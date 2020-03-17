FPHL Announces Year End Awards

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League Awards Committee convened recently to determine the recipients of the 2019-20 seasonal awards. As Director of this prestigious committee for all ten seasons I wish to thank my staff for their tremendous efforts. - John Landers

Over the next eight days the FPHL will release the names of this year's award recipients. Today's winners are:

BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR:

Danbury Hat Tricks Broadcast Team:

Casey Bryant

Zak McGinniss

Jack O'Marra

FOUNDER'S AWARD:

John Krupinsky - Danbury Hat Tricks

Joe Pace, Jr - Port Huron Prowlers

