FPHL Announces Rookie All Stars

@media only screen and (max-width:480px) Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Continental Division Rookie All Stars.

These players are being recognized by the league for there outstanding performance during the 2023-24 Regular Season. These selections are from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

All Star selections were secondary to the league highest honors of league M.V.P, Goaltender, Forward, & Defenseman of the Year.

The FPHL Congratulates these recipients and are proud the recognized their All Star level efforts this season.

The Continental Division Rookie All Stars recipients are:

Connor Green (G) - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Hugo Koch (F) - Mississippi Sea Wolves

Roman Kramer (F) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Joakim Nillsson (F) - Mississippi Sea Wolves

Nathan Balkwill (D) - Columbus River Dragons

Yegor Dolkart (D) - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Connor Green - In his rookie campaign, Green has consistently showcased his ability to make key saves under pressure, earning the confidence of his teammates and coaches alike. His impressive statistics and impact on the team's performance have solidified his place among the league's top emerging talents.

Hugo Koch - Hailing from the hockey-rich nation of Sweden, Hugo Koch has brought his formidable skills to the Mississippi Sea Wolves as player #93. Koch is a dynamic forward known for his speed, agility, and precision. With a knack for finding the back of the net and creating scoring opportunities for his team, he has become a key player for the Sea Wolves. Koch leads the Seawolves in overall points for the Seawolves this season.

Roman Kramer - Thunderbirds forward Roman Kraemer has put up 11 multi-point outings this season, scoring 16 times and assisting on 25 goals, earning him Rookie All Star honors. The Moon Township, Pennsylvania native broke onto the scene in Carolina with a two-goal game on his debut, and has recorded four points in a game three times this season.

Joakim Nillsson - Joakim Nilsson, proudly representing Sweden, commands the ice as player #74 for the Mississippi Sea Wolves. With a blend of finesse, grit, and strategic prowess, Nilsson has become a linchpin in the Sea Wolves' lineup. Hailing from the hockey-rich nation of Sweden, Nilsson's journey to the Sea Wolves is marked by dedication and determination. Rising through the ranks of Swedish hockey leagues, he honed his skills and earned a reputation for his solid defensive play and ability to generate scoring opportunities. Nillsson is second overall in points this season with the Sea Wolves.

Nathan Balkwill - A rugged defenseman and another former Brantford Bulls product, Balkwill has impressed in his first full season of pro in the FPHL. He recorded an assist in his first game with the River Dragons on October 26 in Baton Rouge, and notched his first pro goal March 6 versus Mississippi. Balkwill's plus-25 rating places him sixth among all FPHL defensemen, even more impressive considering his placement on the team's premier shutdown defensive pairing with Kirk Underwood.

Yegor Dolkart - In his debut season with the Bobcats, Dolkart Mogilev, Belarus native, showcased exceptional skill, determination, and growth on the ice, earning recognition from both fans and fellow players alike. His outstanding performance throughout the season has solidified his position as one of the league's brightest young talents. Dolkart's contributions to the Bobcats' defensive line have been instrumental in the team's success this season, and his recognition as a Rookie All-Star is well-deserved.

EMPIRE DIVISION ROOKIE ALL STARS

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Emipire Division Rookie All Stars.

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Emipire Division Rookie All Stars.

The FPHL Congratulates these recipients and are proud the recognized their All Star level efforts this season.

The Empire Division Rookie All Stars recipients are:

The Empire Division Rookie All Stars recipients are:

Connor McCollum (G) - Danbury Hat Tricks

Corey Cunningham (F) - Danbury Hat Tricks

Steven Klinck (F) - Elmira River Sharks

Connor Smith (F) - Binghamton Black Bears

Vladislav Pavlov (D) - Watertown Wolves

Daniel Stone (D) - Binghamton Black Bears

Connor McCollum - Along with having the most wins (24), minutes played (2278:11), and assists (6) as a goalie in the FPHL, Conor McCollum holds a 24-12-3 record, 3.00 goals against average, and a .918 save percentage. The rookie netminder has played 39 of Danbury's 55 games this season, starting in 38 of them. The Pickering, Ontario native recorded his first professional shutout on Dec. 22, 2023, against the Port Huron Prowlers after stopping all 24 shots.Before joining the Hat Tricks, the 27-year-old played at Acadia University (USports) from 2018-23 where he was awarded the Acadia Men's Hockey MVP, Acadia Men's Sports Leadership Award, and Acadia Hockey Community Service Award.

Corey Cunningham - Danbury's second-leading goal scorer (23), Corey Cunningham currently ranks second on the team in power-play goals (7) and fifth in points (42). Through the first 34 games of his professional career, the Prince George, British Columbia native has notched two hat tricks (March 15 & Dec. 9) and two four-point efforts (March 15 & Jan. 5). Before joining Danbury, Cunningham, 22-years-old, suited up for SUNY Geneseo (2022-23) after playing in the BCHL for the Prince George Spruce Kings from 2017-21 and the Trail Smoke Eaters from 2021-22.

Steven Klinck - As Elmira's team leading scorer, Klinck is yet another FPHL Rookie thats always on the top of the stats sheets. The 6 foot Ontario native battles through every shift with grit and determination making him one of the top rookie forwards in league scoring and places him along side some of the best players in the FPHL. Klinck currently has 65 points in 44 games played (29 Goals, 36 Assists) and is the only player from the Elmira River Sharks to be named as an All Star this season.

Connor Smith - Connor Smith joined the Black Bears at the end of last season as a collegiate-rookie, now he is nearing the end of his first full season. Smith currently sits third on the team in goals with 25 and second with 36 assists. Smith set a franchise-record with his four goal performance in Elmira on Valentine's Day. He boasts a +32 rating on the year, second among all skaters for the Black Bears. Smith is the second Binghamton forward to receive this honor. (Ivashkin '22)

Vladislav Pavlov - After spending a couple seasons playing junior hockey in the United States, Pavlov returned to his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Ru. to continue his career before making the trek back to the U.S., and being signed by the Wolves. I t was evident early on this year, that like many European players, Pavlov had great stick skills and understanding of finding open space on the ice. The toughest adjustment for him should have been getting used to the physical nature of North American hockey, but he adapted quickly and used his speed and hockey IQ to become a valuable member of the Wolves offensive unit. For being only 5' 10" and 176 pounds, he learned to be a gritty, hard-nosed forward that his teammates would always try to find on the ice, because of his ability to get through traffic and to the front of the goal. As we head to the final weekend of the regular season, he sits with 13 goals, 26 assists for 39 points in his rookie year.

Daniel Stone - Dan Stone has appeared in all 54 games so far this season for Binghamton. The true "stay-at-home" defenseman has recorded four goals and 20 assists. What makes his stat-line "all-star" worthy is he has only recorded 15 PIM, the lowest on the team for players who have appeared in at least 20 games. With a +30 rating he leads all blue-liners for the Black Bears. Stone is the second Binghamton defenseman in franchise history to receive this honor. (Fitzgerald '23)

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 14th season during 2023-24.

