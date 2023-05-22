FPHL Announces 2023-24 Protected Lists

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospect Hockey League (FPHL) have announced the players whose rights were protected for the upcoming 2023-24 season:

Binghamton - Jesse Anderson, Mathieu Boisland, Colan Fitzgerald, Nikita Ivashkin, Talor Joseph, Tyson Kirkby, Mac Lewis, Andrew Logar, Chad Lopez, Jake Schultz, Connor Smith, Jestin Somero, Brenden Stanko, Austin Thompson, Gavin Yates

Carolina - Dawson Baker, John Buttitta, Mario Cavaliere, Tucker Firth, Kalib (Gus) Ford, Viktor Grebennikov, Greg Hussey, Joseph Kennedy, Josh Koepplinger, Daniel Martin, Petr Panacek, Jiri Pestuka, Blake Peavey, Jan Salak, Jacob Schnapp

Columbus - Thomas Aldworth, Breandan Colgan, Ryan Gil, Michael Greco, Alexander Jmaeff, Jacob Kelly, Lane King, Josh Labelle, Kyle Moore, Edgars Ozolinsh, Josh Pietrantonio, Alex Storjohann, Brendan White, Cody Wickline, Kirk Underwood

Danbury - Xavier Abdella, Daniel Amesbury, Brendan Dowler, Kyle Gonzalez, Dmitry Kuznetsov, John Macdonald, Michael Marchesan, Daniel McKitrick, Zachary Pamaylaon, Jacob Ratcliffe, Riley Robertson, Jonny Ruiz, Brendan Sheehan, Brian Wilson, Jarod Yau

Elmira - Geno DeAngelo, Steven Ford, Nick Gullo, Ricards Jelenskis, Tate Leeson, M J Maerkl, Tristan Mock, Tim O'Connor, Thomas Proudlock, Luke Richards, Danick Rodrigue, Joshua Sanchez, Justin Schmit, Stavros Soilis, Noah Wild

Mississippi - Jackson Bond, Ethan Busch-Anderson, Anthony D'Aloisio, Lucas Helland, Chris Leveille, Yianni Liarakos, Connor Lind, Bailey MacBurnie, Jake Raleigh, Kyle Russell, Sam Turner, Dakota Ulmer, Blake Weyrick, Phillip Wong, Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Motor City - Ross Bartlett, Trevor Babin, Tommy Cardinal, Scott Coach, Josh Colten, Declan Conway, Roman Gaudet, Conner Inger, Nicholas Magill-Diaz, Derek Makimaa, Tim Perks, Brad Reitter, Dante Suffredini, Elias Thompson, Danny Vanderwiel

Port Huron - Dan Chartrand, Vincent Dekumbis, Austin Fetterly, Evan Foley, Liam Freeborn, Matt Graham, Adam Heinzl, Dalton Jay, Alex Johnson, Sam Marit, Bryan Parsons, Chris Paulin, Tucker Scantlebury, Frank Schumacher, Matt Stoia

Watertown - John Amanatidis, Don Carter, Jr, Chris Corgan, Taylor Cutting, Chase DiBari, Lincoln Gingerich, Samuel Hrabcak, Fabian Lehner, Owen Liskiewicz, Trevor Lord, Timothy Payne, Charlie Pens, Jr, Ismael Ralsten, Dakota Seaman, Elijah Wilson

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) will be entering their 14th season when the 2023-24 season begins in October. Also, the FPHL will be expanding into new markets as they add Baton Rouge, LA and Wytheville, VA for the upcoming season.

