Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present 2023 Season

Niles, OH - Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) has partnered with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to present their 2023 season. This major partnership will provide Foxconn with a significant season-long presence with the Scrappers through community engagement and hospitality. Foxconn will sponsor five unique team specialty jersey nights with jersey proceeds benefiting local community organizations. Foxconn will also sponsor the weekly "Every Sunday Matters" promotion which gives back to local charities every Scrappers Sunday home game.

Foxconn Technology Group states, "Foxconn is proud to partner with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2023 MLB Draft League Season. Foxconn is looking forward to another great season from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and we pride ourselves on the communities in which we operate. We look forward to enjoying America's past time with thousands of those who call the Mahoning Valley home and who visit the Mahoning Valley."

Jordan Taylor, Executive Vice President of HWS Baseball said, "I am so pleased to have Foxconn as our presenting sponsor this season. A partnership between two organizations celebrating 25 years in the valley and a company helping shape the future of the valley promotes pride in our past and excitement for things to come."

"Foxconn's partnership with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers is just a start to how we will work tirelessly to support the local community through jobs, investment, and opportunities for all those who call the Mahoning Valley home.", Foxconn Technology Group said.

