FOX Sports San Diego to Air Six Classic Anaheim Ducks Playoff Games

April 22, 2020





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will air six classic Ducks playoff games, including all four Anaheim wins in the 2007 Stanley Cup Final. Also streaming on FOX Sports Go, the schedule will feature an additional two games that highlight the first playoff win in franchise history and first playoff series victory in 1997. Fans are encouraged to share their personal memories and photos from those games using the hashtag #DucksMemories.

Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will kick off the Classic Games schedule with Game 1 of the 2007 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Ducks and Ottawa Senators (Apr. 27 at 6 p.m. PT). The second and third Classic Games will follow on consecutive nights (Apr. 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. PT, respectively) before the championship-clinching win Apr. 30 (6 p.m. PT). With the June 6, 2007 victory in Game 5, the Ducks became the first team from California to win the Stanley Cup.

The Classic Games schedule will continue in May with the 1997 Western Conference Quarterfinals featuring the Mighty Ducks and Phoenix Coyotes. On May 4 (7 p.m.), Prime Ticket will air the first playoff game in team history, a 4-2 Mighty Ducks win. The sixth and final classic game will highlight Anaheim's first playoff series win in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, which was originally played Apr. 27, 1997 (airing May 5 at 7 p.m. PT).

