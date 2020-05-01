FOX Sports Ohio to Air Replay of Monsters' 2016 Championship-Clinching Game

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that FOX Sports Ohio will be airing a special replay of the team's cup-clinching game four of the 2016 Calder Cup Finals on Sunday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Fans can tune into FOX Sports Ohio to watch the Monsters complete a series sweep of the Hershey Bears with a thrilling 1-0 overtime victory to supply Cleveland with the city's first professional hockey championship since 1964.

The Monsters entered the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs after finishing second in the Central Division with a 43-22-6-5 record during the regular season. The team took control of the Central Division Semi-Finals against the Rockford IceHogs, carrying out a three-game sweep in the best-of-five game series before facing off against the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Finals. The Monsters closed out their best-of-seven series against the Griffins in six games with two matchups decided in overtime. Moving on to the Western Conference Finals, the Monsters met the Ontario Reign and completed another series sweep concluding with the longest game of the team's postseason with the deciding goal coming six-plus minutes into a second overtime period.

The Monsters faced off against the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals and finalized their third sweep of the postseason with two of the victories decided in overtime, including the team's historic cup-clinching game. The decisive fourth game of the series that culminated in the Monsters claiming the Calder Cup, was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,665 fans, marking the largest crowd in franchise history and second largest in American Hockey League playoff history.

Monsters alumni and current Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the Cup-clinching marker with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his team-leading 10th goal of the postseason, helping the Herning, Denmark native claim the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Along with Bjorkstrand, 10 players from the 2016 championship team moved on to appear for the Blue Jackets including current players Josh Anderson, Dean Kukan, Zach Werenski and Joonas Korpisalo.

