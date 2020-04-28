Fowler Packing (Peelz), Save Mart, ABC 30, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and Grizzlies Join Forces to Surprise Senior Shoppers with Free Groceries

FRESNO, Calif. - This morning, Fowler Packing (Peelz), Save Mart, ABC 30, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and the Fresno Grizzlies teamed up to help the local community by surprising senior shoppers with free groceries. From 6 to 9 a.m. during the Senior and First Responders Shopping Hours at the Save Mart on First Street and Nees Avenue, unexpected residents were handed one $50 gift card to use on their morning shop. "Save Mart is Valley Proud to work with our partners and surprise our community this morning with this special grocery gift card giveaway," expressed Jason Smith, Save Mart Store Manager. "We know many of our friends and neighbors are struggling right now and we are happy to lend a helping hand."

After completing their grocery run, shoppers were offered a case of water from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and a bag of Peelz mandarins from Fowler Packing. Justin Parnagian, the CEO of Fowler Packing commented, "We understand the importance of community during these trying times. We are proud to work with our local partners to help support seniors as well as first responders who are on the front lines of this worldwide crisis."

In an effort to look out for the safety of everyone involved, members from each organization practiced social distancing, while wearing masks and gloves throughout the event in compliance with CDC and Fresno County guidelines. This included the Grizzlies' loving mascot Parker, who was able to bring joy and laughter to the Senior and First Responder Shopping Hour. Many of the shoppers had a chance to take photos and share pleasantries with the bear.

"This morning's event was such a great opportunity to help support our seniors during this difficult time, and to show appreciation for the Valley's first responders and medical professionals who selflessly work daily to help protect our community's health and public safety," said Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino Director of Marketing Deann Kamalani. As a benefit to our community, the organizations involved in this morning's event donated over $6,000 worth of groceries. We are honored to give back to our local residents and we want to thank all of the first responders who work tirelessly to keep the valley safe.

