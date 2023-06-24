Fourth Straight Win for Thunder on Brito's Walk-Off

June 24, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - They say good teams find new ways to win games on a night-to-night basis. Your Pork Roll did just that against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday night with a walk off two-RBI double from Chris Brito. After falling behind 5-0 at one point, the Pork Roll offense chipped away at the deficit, and the bullpen limited the damage to ultimately give them a chance heading into the final inning.

The Pork Roll got on the board in their half of the fifth on a Hyundai Homerun from Brendan O'Donnell that made it a 5-1 game. The solo shot gave O'Donnell his league leading third home run of the season. In the seventh they would tack on two more, after a lead- off walk from Charlie Pagliarini and a single from O'Donnell to put runners on the corners, Pagliarini would later come across on a wild pitch. Trenton would load the bases in the inning and get another on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Calarco that plated O'Donnell to make it 5-3.

The Crosscutters responded in their half of the eighth by getting one back on an RBI single from Edwin Toribio. That would be the final run Williamsport would push across against the Pork Roll pen, as four relievers scattered five hits over six innings while striking out 10 Crosscutters. Garrett French earned his second win of the season and added two Ks in his one inning of work in the ninth.

Trenton's bats responded immediately in their half of the eighth to make it a one run game. Following back-to-back singles from Colton Becker and Chris Brito, Charlie Pagliarini came through with a huge RBI-double that scored Becker to make it 6-4 with runners on second and third. Brito came across to make it 6-5 on a Chase Engelhard ground out to second on the next at-bat.

In the bottom of the ninth trailing by one, your Pork Roll got the inning going when Socrates Bardatsos reached second by error on a high fly ball to left field. After the next batter in Anthony Calarco was walked, manager Jeff Manto elected to use Brian Skettini as a pinch runner on first. Following a Nathan Cmeyla fielder's choice that retired Bardatsos and a diving catch in center that robbed Colton Becker of a hit, the Pork Roll's final at-bat of the night came down to Chris Brito. The Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game delivered big time with a gap splitting double to the right center field wall that plated Skettini and Cmeyla to give your Pork Roll a 7-6 win.

The Pork Roll improved to 13-6 on the year and are in first place in the Draft League by two games over Frederick heading into Saturday. Game two of this three game series with the Crosscutters is set for Saturday June 24th at 6:30 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Jeep Night and Post Game Fireworks! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.