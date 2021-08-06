Fourth Straight Victory Allows Hawks to Cruise into First Place in the PBL South

Grand Junction, CO - Taking an early lead allowed the Boise Hawks to cruise on their way to a 10-5 victory over the Grand Junction Rockies on Friday night at Suplizio Field.

For Boise, it was the bottom of the order who came through to put them up by three in the second inning.

Singles from Wladimir Galindo and Nate Fisbeck allowed Tyler Jorgensen to hit into a fielder's choice to score Galindo from third for the first run of the ballgame.

An RBI single from Byron Smith would get Fisbeck in and move Jorgensen to third, who came in on a Myles Harris sacrifice fly out to right field.

In the third it was the middle of the order who provided the runs on four straight hits, with Alejandro Rivero singling, Galindo doubling him to third, Fisbeck putting one back up the middle to score Rivero, and Roby Enriquez dropping a ball in right field to bring home Galindo and put Boise ahead 5-1.

Matt Dallas excelled again against the Rockies, going six innings, allowing just three runs on seven hits, with only two earned, and striking out ten.

Dallas got his final strikeout on pitch number 121 of the night, blowing a heater past Vinny Esposito to end the sixth inning and his night on the mound.

The Hawks biggest inning of the night was the top of the fifth, which began with Rivero being hit by a pitch and then Wladimir Galindo crushing his 13th home run of the season off the video board in right-center.

Two more crossed when Myles Miller delivered a two-out, two-strike single that plated Enriquez and Jorgensen.

That pushed the lead to 9-2, and Boise was able to hold off the Rockies, who scored a run in the fifth, seventh and eighth to make it closer, but never threatened the Hawks seriously for the rest of the night.

Boise's latest victory is their fourth straight, and third against the Rockies. The Hawks will now have three chances to win the series if they can take any of Saturday, Sunday or Monday's contests.

A 10-8 record now also sees the Hawks all alone at the top of the PBL South, holding a one game lead over the 9-9 Rockies.

They have a chance to build the gap Saturday behind Jayce Vancena, who is scheduled to start for Boise with a 6:40 first pitch at Suplizio Field.

