Four Youth Ballfields Will be Renovated in April as Part of Milestone Year

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are currently accepting applications for the 2020 '4 in 24' youth field renovation project, which will take place in April and feature infield overhauls of four youth baseball/softball fields. It's a milestone year for the renovation program, as the number of fields renovated reaches 40 since the program's inception.

The ValleyCats continue their strong partnership with Hannaford Supermarkets and BlueShield of Northeastern New York on this impactful community initiative. The scope of work includes laying brand new grass, rebuilding the pitcher's mound and home plate areas, grading and raking the baselines, installing a new pitching rubber, plate, bases and more.

"Our mission for this project since day one was to fulfill our duty as ambassadors of the game by impacting as many youth ballplayers in our communities as possible," said ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan. "We are extremely thankful to our tremendous partners in this endeavour, BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford Supermarkets. Together, we have helped to provide safe and well-maintained ball fields for thousands of youth ballplayers in the Capital Region and beyond."

"Each year, BlueShield employees alongside volunteers from the Tri-City ValleyCats and Hannaford Supermarkets roll up their sleeves and rally around this program," said Nicky Chlopecki, Manager, Community Relations, BlueShield of Northeastern New York. "As we approach a milestone year for 4 in 24, BlueShield is as proud as ever to be part of this extraordinary initiative that continues to impact the communities where we live, work and play."

"As a committed community partner, Hannaford is thrilled to be a part of a program that has such a positive and long-lasting impact on our local neighborhoods. Improving these fields not only provides kids with a safe place to play ball, but also provides an opportunity to discover a love of an active and healthy lifestyle," said Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre. "We are pleased to continue to partner with the ValleyCats and BlueShield of Northeastern New York during a milestone year for this outstanding initiative."

Youth baseball and softball organizations interested in having their field renovated may submit an application online at tcvalleycats.com, and are encouraged to send in current photos with their submissions prior to any snowfall.

The ValleyCats began assisting with youth field renovations since 2003, renovating one ballfield each year. In 2011 the program grew into the ambitious "4 in 24" project, with the Tri-City ValleyCats and their partners renovating four local youth playing fields in a 24-hour time period.

