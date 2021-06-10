Four Winds Field to Open at Full Capacity for South Bend Cubs Games Beginning June 11ÃÂ

June 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Based off new information from the CDC, new guidelines set by Major League Baseball, and in conjunction with the St. Joseph County Health Department, the South Bend Cubs have been approved to host fans at full capacity beginning Friday, June 11 and tickets for the rest of the season go on sale June 22.

To celebrate "Opening Day 2.0" the South Bend Cubs have added a special post-game fireworks show to tonight's game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

"We have been working toward this day for a long time and happy to welcome back our fans to Four Winds Field at full capacity," said South Bend Cubs Chairman & Owner Andrew T. Berlin. "I want to thank our fans for their patience while we worked through the first month of a season like no other. Baseball is back and I cannot wait to hear the roar of the crowd on a fun-filled night in downtown South Bend."

"We want to thank the entire staff at the St. Joseph County Health Department for their tireless work over the last 15 months," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Without their efforts, we would not be in a position to open our stadium at full capacity. There will still be other health guidelines in place, but now that the number of cases has significantly diminished, we are happy to welcome back our fans at 100% capacity."

Per current health and safety guidelines, fans who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face covering. Those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask.

Attractions and amenities like the Toyota Fun Zone, Miller Lite Tiki Hut, Cubs Den Team Store, right field splash pad, and 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during all home games.

In late May, Major League Baseball issued a memo to all PDL Clubs that removed the requirement of designated "buffer zones" around the dugouts, bullpens, and other key areas in minor league stadiums. With these updates, on-field promotions will resume this weekend.

Single game tickets for games in July, August, and September will go on sale June 22 at 10:00am ET. Individual seats will once again be sold and fans will be assigned a specific seat. Season seat holders received an email with additional information on picking up their second half season tickets. Holders are encouraged to contact their account executive with questions.

The South Bend Cubs are also partnering with HealthLinc to host another vaccination event for those ages 12 and older. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on Wednesday, June 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second dose will be available on Wednesday July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Both doses will be administered at Four Winds Field. Anyone interested should pre-register for the vaccine by calling 219.872.6200, Ext. 6203. Pre-registration is advised but walk-ins are welcome.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.