Four Winds Field to Host 6th Annual Trick-Or-Treat on October 24

SOUTH BEND, IN - Once again the South Bend Cubs are partnering with the South Bend Police Department for Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins! This trick-or-treating event, which has become a fall tradition at Four Winds Field, will take place on Tuesday, October 24. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the extravaganza concludes at 7:30 p.m.

Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins will be limited to 7,000 ticketed guests. To pick up entry vouchers, visit the South Bend Police Department or the Cubs Den Team Store. The Cubs Den Team Store is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the Charles Black Community Center and three Martin's Super Markets locations: South Bend Avenue, Mayflower Road, and Erskine Plaza.

Given the large turnout in years past, it is recommended that those wishing to attend reserve their tickets early in order to guarantee admission. You must have a ticket to enter the stadium, and tickets will not be offered on the day of the event.

Families with tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium through Gate D in center field, located at the corner of Western Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, between the buildings of The Ivy at Berlin Place. Guests will be allowed to park in any paved lot around Four Winds Field for free with the exception of the resident parking lots at The Ivy.

Two separate trick-or-treating lines will be formed inside the stadium. Guests will only be allowed through one line. Distribution tables will be placed throughout the stadium and candy will be handed out by vendors and placed in the bags or buckets of the trick-or-treaters. Guests will exit the stadium through Gate A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field. In order to keep the flow of traffic moving in one direction, guests will not be allowed to backtrack through the line.

For those looking to shop for South Bend Cubs gear, the Cubs Den Team Store will be open to the public during the event. Access to the Cubs Den Team Store will be available through the William Street entrance only.

Any other businesses and organizations that are interested in hosting and sponsoring a table at the event can email [email protected] for more information. This is a rain or shine event.

