Four Winds Field Hosts 5th Annual Trick Or Treat Event October 24

SOUTH BEND, IN - In what has become an October tradition at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs are partnering with the South Bend Police Department for Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event on Monday, October 24. Gates will open at 5 PM and trick or treating will take place until 7:30 PM.

This event will be limited to 8,000 ticketed guests. To pick up entry vouchers, visit the South Bend Police Department or the Cubs Den Team Store. The Cubs Den Team Store is open Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.

With the historically large crowds at Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins, those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their tickets early for guaranteed admission. Additional locations to pick up tickets will be announced on the South Bend Police Department's Facebook page. You must have a ticket to enter the stadium, and tickets will not be offered on the day of the event.

Families with tickets for each member will be allowed to enter the stadium through the center field gate, located at the corner of Western Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, between the buildings of The Ivy at Berlin Place. Guests will be allowed to park in any paved lot around the stadium for free with the exception of the Ivy at Berlin resident parking lots.

To avoid overcrowding, two separate trick or treating lines will be formed inside the stadium. Guests will only be allowed through one line. Distribution tables will be placed throughout the stadium and candy will be distributed by vendors and placed in the bags or buckets of the trick or treaters. Guests will exit the stadium through Gates A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field. In order to keep the flow of traffic moving in one direction, guests will not be allowed to backtrack through the line.

For those looking to shop for any and all South Bend Cubs and Midwest League Championship gear, the Cubs Den Team Store will be open to the public during the event. Access to the Cubs Den Team Store will be available through the William Street entrance only.

Any other businesses and organizations who are interested in hosting and sponsoring a table at the event can contact Officer James Burns at 574-235-9401 for more information. This is a rain or shine event.

