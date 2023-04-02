Four Tacoma Homers Not Enough In Sunday's Series Finale

April 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (1-2) were walked off for a consecutive game by the Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-1) on Sunday afternoon despite blasting four home runs, a 10-9 final score. Seven of Tacoma's nine runs crossed via the longball. Several standout individual performances punctuated the disappointing series finale, in advance of the club's home opener on Tuesday evening.

OKC DH Jahmai Jones broke the 9-9 tie with a two-out, solo homer to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning, and collected his second game-winning hit in as many days with two down. His RBI single won Saturday's game, in the 10th.

Catcher Brian O'Keefe (4-for-4, 5 RBI) let fly on two towering shots down the left field line, each with a runner on base in the first and fourth innings. His second homer was the hardest hit ball of the day (110.3 exit velocity), and traveled 420 feet. The blasts were his first two home runs of the year. O'Keefe added his fifth RBI in the eighth, on an RBI double to the wall in center. He was on base after all five plate appearances, including a sixth inning walk.

1B Mike Ford ended the three-game series with seven RBI. His second homer in as many games was a mammoth 447-foot tank to straight centerfield in the third inning, also a two-run shot. O'Keefe's four-hit day matched Ford from the night before, for the early Rainiers season-high.

In the fourth 3B Jose Caballero led off with his first Triple-A home run, also down the line in left. He reached base all five times he came up as well, adding two walks and a pair of singles, the second of which drove in a run with two out in the seventh.

Rainiers RHP Taylor Dollard (Triple-A debut, 2.0 IP) and LHP Brennan Bernardino (4.0 IP) teamed up to strike out 10 batters over the first six innings.

The balance of OKC runs were driven in by CF Drew Avans (solo HR), RF Michael Reed (solo HR, 2-run double), 1B Justin Yurchak (RBI single), SS Yonny Hernandez (2-run double) and 2B Michael Busch (2-RBI single).

The Rainiers travel back to Tacoma for Monday's off day. On Tuesday, the 2023 home schedule will commence at Cheney Stadium, with a 6:05 PT first pitch against Reno. Scheduled starters are LHP Tommy Milone for Tacoma, and RHP Peter Solomon for the visitors.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.