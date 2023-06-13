Four-Run Sixth Puts Away Asheville, 9-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - With only 10 games left in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, the Winston-Salem Dash were searching for a quick turnaround following a series loss in Bowling Green. Against the Asheville Tourists, the Dash plated nine unanswered runs to take game one, 9-2, at Truist Stadium Tuesday night in front of 2048 fans.

Asheville (24-30) started quickly after Jacob Melton took the first pitch of the game over the wall in right center giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem (31-24) starter Kohl Simas settled in after that. Across the next three innings the Fresno, California native spread around only two hits and punched out four. In the fifth, the Tourists added to their advantage on an RBI double by Kobe Kato, making it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Dash woke up at the plate. After a pair of walks and a single, a wild pitch allowed Shawn Goosenberg to come home and Wes Kath would follow him on an RBI groundout by Terrell Tatum to tie it up at two.

Simas came back out for the sixth and worked around a leadoff single to get through a scoreless frame. His day was done after that going a season long six innings and punching out eight, tying a season high.

Dash bats caught fire in the sixth. The Dash loaded the bases following a single, double, and walk bringing Taishi Nakawake to the plate. The shortstop laced a single to left that was misplayed by the left fielder Logan Cerny, allowing two runs to score, giving Winston-Salem its first lead of the night. Caberea Weaver brought home another pair on a double off the left field wall, blasting the Dash to a 6-2 lead.

Winston-Salem added on in the seventh, plating three runs on two errors by the Tourists, and the Dash were in control 9-2.

Former Tourist Ernesto Jaquez had taken over in the seventh and was untouchable. The 24-year-old who celebrated his birthday on Sunday picked up the save going the final three innings, allowing no hits and striking out two as he closed out the 9-2 victory.

With the win and a Greenville Drive loss, Winston-Salem moves back into first place in the South Atlantic League with nine games left to play in the first half.

The Dash and Tourists meet again for game two on Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

