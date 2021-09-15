Four-Run Lead Slips Through Frogs' Fingers, 5-4

September 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - After taking a 4-0 lead, the Everett AquaSox (61-53) fell to the Spokane Indians (64-49) in extra innings, 5-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

RHP Taylor Dollard pitched 6.1 scoreless innings for the 'Sox, giving up three hits and one walk while retiring 11 Spokane batters. Meanwhile, LHP Helcris Olivarez pitched 6.2 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out eight batters.

Matt Scheffler broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out, two-RBI double to center field, driving in Alberto Rodriguez and Dariel Gomez to give the Frogs a 2-0 lead. The next inning, Noelvi Marte and Cade Marlowe scored when Victor Labrada smoked a line-drive double to right field, extending their lead to 4-0.

Isaac Collins put Spokane on the board in the top of the ninth with a ground ball to left field, scoring Javier Guevara and Jack Blomgren. With two outs and bases loaded, Hunter Stovall tied the game with a two-RBI single to left field. A passed ball in the top of the 10th scored the winning run for the Indians.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Dollard pitched six scoreless innings. Bernie Martinez, Jarod Bayless and Fred Villarreal each pitched an inning of relief. At the plate, the Frogs registered four hits with two doubles and four RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Wednesday, September 15 for game two against the Spokane Indians. Wednesday is Bark in the Park 2: Electric Barkaloo! Dogs do not need their own ticket and can sit anywhere in the park.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.