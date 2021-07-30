Four-Run First Leads Indians to Victory

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Indianapolis Indians snapped their five-game losing streak after T.J. Rivera hit a bases clearing double to seal the lead and take the win over St. Paul on Friday night, 8-4.

The Indians (35-39) started off hot with four runs in the top of the first frame. Tucupita Marcano lead off the inning with a single to center field and major league rehabber Colin Moran doubled to left-center field to score Marcano. With one out, Christian Bethancourt reached on an error by second baseman Jose Miranda followed by an RBI single from Cole Tucker. Indy capitalized on the error when Bligh Madris grounded out to second base which allowed Bethancourt to score. Hunter Owen continued the scoring with a RBI single up the middle to extend the early lead to 4-0.

The Saints (40-35) fought back in the bottom of the second inning to bring the score within one. St. Paul scored three runs on four hits but starting pitcher Cam Vieaux (W, 1-1) stopped the bleeding with a strikeout and a force out at second base to strand two runners.

With two outs in the top of the second inning, Dee Strange-Gordon singled to left field and Marcano reached on a fielding error by shortstop Drew Maggi. T.J. Rivera entered the game to pinch hit for Moran and doubled to right field, followed by a double from Anthony Alford to give Indy a 7-3 lead.

Both Indy and St. Paul scored one run in the fifth inning to set the score at 8-4. Owen hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Tucker.

Vieaux earned the win for the Indians with four strikeouts in five innings of work. Hunter Stratton and Joe Jacques combined to throw four scoreless innings. Andrew Albers (L, 4-4) took the loss on the mound for the Saints after giving up eight runs (five unearned) on eleven hits in six innings.

The Indians will face off against St. Paul again tomorrow night in another 8:05 PM ET start. RHP James Marvel (3-3, 5.43) will take the mound for Indy and face RHP Drew Strotman (0-0, 0.00).

