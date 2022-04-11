Four River Dragons Honored in Yearly FPHL League Awards

Columbus, GA - The FPHL's annual league awards have been handed out and four different River Dragons players are taking home hardware after their 2021-22 regular season efforts.

Austin Daae, Bailey MacBurnie, Josh Pietrantonio, and Adam Vannelli were all named as part of the award list released Monday morning.

MacBurnie was named the FPHL's Goaltender of the Year and First-Team All-Star Goalie in the FPHL. With two games left in the regular season for Columbus, MacBurnie leads all qualified goaltenders in GAA (2.75) and save percentage (.916). He registered his first professional shutout on March 6th and was part of another River Dragons shutout splitting time with Jared Rutledge on January 1. MacBurnie also racked up four assists this season to lead all goalies in that category.

Austin Daae and Josh Pietrantonio were each named to the FPHL's All-Star Second-Team forwards group. Both forwards have been dominant offensively combining for 35% of the River Dragons goals this season (with two games in Port Huron remaining).

Pietrantonio's numbers come in at 37 goals and 39 assists for 76 points. Pietrantonio's 12 power play goals are tied for 3rd in the league as of this writing. Daae's 21-22 season so far sees him with 36 goals and 38 assists for 74 points. His shooting percentage of 19.6% is good for 4th among qualified forwards and his +/- of 49 is also good for 4th in the league.

Daae set career highs in a season for goals, assists and points with his 21-22 campaign, and Josh Pietrantonio set a new career high in goals in a season.

Adam Vannelli took a spot on the "Young Stars Squad" as one of two defensemen named. Vannelli has made an impact in the River Dragons lineup since signing for the team back in December, appearing in all 40 games he has been eligible for as a member of the Dragons and putting up 28 points (8 goals, 20 assists) on the backend. His +41 rating places him in the top 10 league wide.

