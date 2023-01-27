Four Renegades Alumni Named Top 100 MLB Prospects

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Four Hudson Valley Renegades alumni were named to MLB Pipeline's list of Top 100 prospects in baseball, which was released Thursday night on MLB.com. Infielder Anthony Volpe (No. 5), outfielder Jasson Domínguez (No. 47), infielder Oswald Peraza (No. 52), and left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk (No. 76) were all named as some of the brightest future stars in the game. Additionally, Volpe was named the No. 1 shortstop prospect by MLB, and Waldichuk the No. 3 left-handed pitching prospect.

All four players named as Top 100 prospects suited up for the Renegades during the first two years of the Yankees affiliation.

"We are so happy for Anthony, Jasson, Oswald and Ken for being recognized as some of the brightest stars of tomorrow in the sport," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "They are all incredible players whose strong work ethics were on display during their time in the Hudson Valley. We are very grateful as an organization to have been a part of their journey."

Anthony Volpe - No. 5

Volpe was drafted by the Yankees in the 1st round (30th overall) in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey. He appeared in 55 games for the Renegades during the 2021 season, batting .286/.391/.587 while clubbing 15 home runs in only 213 at-bats en route to being named MLB Pipeline's Hitting Prospect of the Year. He split the 2022 season with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .249/.342/.460 with 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 stolen bases in 132 games. Volpe was the first minor league player to have 20 homers and 50 steals in the same season since Andruw Jones in 1995.

Jasson Domínguez - No. 47

One of the most-hyped prospects in recent years, Domínguez had a breakout year as a 19-year-old in 2022. Split across three levels of the minors, The Martian hit .273/.376/.461 with 16 home runs, 37 stolen bases and 72 walks in 120 games in 2022. Domínguez spent 40 games with the Renegades, batting .306/.397/.510, and wowed with his athletic feats in the field and in the batter's box. In his last game with Hudson Valley, he switch-hit home runs against Wilmington, becoming the first Yankees minor leaguer to accomplish that rare feat since Andrew Velazquez with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in July 2021.

Oswald Peraza - No. 52

A September call-up to the Yankees, Peraza was the first Renegades player to make his MLB debut with the Yankees since the team became affiliated with the Yankees in 2020. He played well in limited action in New York, batting .306/.404/.429 across 18 big league games. In his short time with the Renegades in 2021, he hit .306/.386/.532,and ushered in the Yankees-era with a bang - smacking five home runs in a four game stretch on the first homestand of the year, including hitting three in three straight at-bats at one point. He was named High-A East League Player of the Month for May, and was promoted all the way to Triple-A by the end of the season.

Ken Waldichuk - No. 76

Now a member of the Oakland Athletics organization, Waldichuk made his major league debut in September, going 2-2 with a 4.93 ERA with Oakland in the final month of the 2022 season. He began 2021 with the Renegades, posting video game-like numbers across seven starts. The lefty struck out 55 batters and allowed only 12 hits and no runs in 30.2 innings. His 30.2 innings pitched is the most by a Renegades pitcher while maintaining a 0.00 ERA in club history. Waldichuk reached as high as Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization before he was moved to Oakland in the July trade that saw New York acquire Frankie Montas.

Including Domínguez, 17 members of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list spent time playing in the South Atlantic League in 2022. Many more members of the list project to play in the SAL during the 2023 season.

