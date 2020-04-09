Four New Fielders Headed to the Frank this Season

Mankato, Minn. -Â Four new fielders signed on with the MoonDogs for the upcoming season. They include a pair of fielders from UCLA in Emanuel Dean and Michael Curialle, as well as Grand Canyon University's Jake Jarvis and Nick Hansen.

Emanuel Dean - UCLA

Dean is a native of Anaheim Hills, Calif., and a freshman at UCLA. He last played ball with the Walla Walla Sweets of the West Coast League last summer. He batted .272 in 33 games. With a great deal of speed, Dean stole four bases on seven attempts. He also notched a pair of three-RBI showings during a six-game streak of driving in a run from Aug. 1-6, 2019. Dean will head to Mankato to add depth to the MoonDogs outfield.

Jake Jarvis - Grand Canyon University

Jarvis is another outfielder from GCU. A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Jarvis has appeared in 26 games in two seasons with the Antelopes. In 33 at bats at GCU has logged four hits and five runs while taking seven free passes. He comes to Mankato with a perfect collegiate fielding percentage.

Nick Hansen - Grand Canyon University

Another fielder from GCU, Hansen will add depth to the infield after logging 107 putouts for a .974 fielding percentage this past season. At the plate, the Orange, Calif., native batted .185 with a .354 slugging percentage. Hansen raked in 12 hits for 11 RBI, including a pair of doubles and three home runs.

Michael Curialle - UCLA

Curialle is a freshman native of Capistrano Valley, Calif., attending UCLA. This season, he batted .325 in 40 at bats, raking in 13 hits for nine RBI and runs. He also had a pair of double and home runs. Of his 10 appearances, he started in each one. He finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage that saw 11 putouts and 13 assists.

The Mankato MoonDogs begin their season on May 26, at Franklin Rogers Park when they square off with the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.

