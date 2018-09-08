Four Montgomery Home Runs Force Game 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, suffered a 10-7 defeat at the hands of the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss evens the series between the Generals (2-2) and Biscuits (2-2), with the two teams requiring a fifth game in the North Division Series on Sunday to decide which side moves on to the Southern League Championship Series.

The game got away from Emilio Vargas (0-1, 16.20 ERA) in the third inning, when a 2-1 Montgomery lead became a 6-1 lead. Vargas allowed three home runs over the course of four batters, surrending shots to Michael Brosseau and Jesus Sanchez back-to-back before David Rodriguez clubbed another dinger two batters later. After being shut out on Friday, the Biscuits scored in five separate innings on Saturday, charging runs to Vargas, Sam Lewis, Jared Miller, and Tyler Mark. Bud Jeter pitched the final two outs of the back-and-forth game with a pair of strikeouts and one hit allowed. Montgomery out-hit the Generals 15-14 and totaled 32 total bases as an offense.

The Generals responded to the three-homer barrage with a three-run raid in the top of the fourth, with consecutive hits from Josh Prince, Jay Gonzalez, Dominic Miroglio, and Evan Marzilli helping the Generals close the gap. A sacrifice fly by Ben DeLuzio got the Generals within 6-4, but they couldn't get over the hump. With a pair of runs in the eighth inning, Jackson winnowed the margin to 9-7, but an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth helped Montgomery hold off the visitors. Miroglio and Kevin Medrano each registered three-hit games for the Generals, and the team went 6-for-14 with men in scoring position while leaving 11 runners stranded in the loss.

NORTH DIVISION SERIES - GAME 5

Sunday, September 9 | 5:05 pm CT

Riverwalk Stadium - Montgomery, Ala.

RHP Bo Takahashi (3-3, 4.68 ERA) vs. Montgomery Bullpen (TBA)

