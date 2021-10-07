Four Indians Named High-A West All-Stars, Kilkenny Pitcher of the Year

NEW YORK - Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday that a league-high four Spokane Indians have been named High-A West All-Stars for the 2021 season. Left-handed starter Nick Bush, outfielder Isaac Collins, right-handed starter Mitch Kilkenny, and first baseman Michael Toglia all earned spots on the all-star team. Kilkenny was also named Pitcher of the Year for the league.

RHP Mitch Kilkenny - The right-hander out of Texas A&M was a welcome addition to the Indians rotation when he joined the club from Fresno on June 15h. In 15 games, Kilkenny finished 9-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 71 strikeouts. On August 11th , the High-A West Pitcher of the Year threw a career-high eight-shutout innings while allowing just five hits in a win at Tri-City. He earned victories in his last four starts, including a seven-inning performance where he surrendered just one earned run in Game 3 of the High-A West Championship Series.

LHP Nick Bush - The former Louisiana State Tiger started the year in the bullpen but quickly emerged as a consistent lefty in the Indians' rotation. In 10 games for Spokane, Bush went 4-2 with a 2.58 ERA and 60 strikeouts. His last win in a Spokane uniform came on June 18th when he threw a career-best eight innings and struck out seven batters while allowing just one earned run against Tri-City. Bush was promoted to the Hartford Yard Goats on July 6, 2021.

OF Isaac Collins - When Collins joined the Spokane roster from Fresno on June 1st the Indians knew they were getting a quality hitter, but no one expected the power that he showcased in High-A. The former Creighton Bluejay hit his first professional home run on June 9th , and then proceeded to blast three dingers over a four-game span. Collins finished the year with nine total homers along with 48 RBI. His .312 batting average and .399 on-base percentage ranked third in the league. His .895 OPS was second best in all the High-A West.

1B Michael Toglia - The pride of Gig Harbor, Washington, lived up to expectations as being the Rockies' highest rated prospect on the Indians' roster. His 17 home runs in 74 games were still good enough to rank in the top five of the league at the end of the season. His most memorable homer came on July 30th when he hit a first inning grand slam that simultaneously won a fan $10,000 for Grand Slam Weekend at Avista Stadium. The 2019 first round pick sported a .333 on-base percentage and .798 OPS, while also driving in 66 runs. Toglia was promoted to the Hartford Yard Goats on August 3, 2021.

The four Indians named to the High-A West All-Star Team were the most by any team in the league. The Eugene Emeralds had the second-most with three representatives.

Everett's Cade Marlowe was awarded the league's most valuable player, while Vancouver's Spencer Horwitz was selected as the Top MLB Prospect in the High-A West. Eugene skipper Dennis Pelfrey earned Manager of the Year honors.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

