Four Hurlers Sign Contracts with Rockers

March 25, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced the additions of four pitchers to strengthen the staff in 2022. Xavier University hurlers Justin Loer and Luke Hoskins along with University of Arkansas right-hander Dylan Carter will be joined by Lindenwood University's Kyle Stoddard on the mound this summer.

"These are some big-time arms that have the ability to touch the mid-90s with their fastballs and are only going to get better as they keep working," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline.

Justin Loer is a 6-5, 195-pound freshman at Xavier University where he has earned some early action, tossing five innings with three strikeouts thus far. The Lakeville, Minnesota native pitched 25 innings and recorded 44 strikeouts with a 1.60 ERA his senior year of high school before beginning his collegiate career.

Joining his teammate on the Rockers' pitching staff is freshman Luke Hoskins. The 6-4, right-hander is a native of Arvada, Colorado and has also had an early opportunity to get involved in the action for Xavier this spring, tossing 7.1 innings over five appearances.

Dylan Carter transferred to the University of Arkansas this spring after spending two seasons at Crowder College in Missouri where he showcased impressive mid-90s velocity. In his sophomore season at Crowder, Carter appeared in 14 games, 13 starts, and posted an 8-1 record. In 61.2 innings pitched he struck out 77 batters. He also struck out seven batters in eight innings during a Covid-shortened freshman season at Crowder College after being ranked as the 4th best pitcher in the state of Arkansas out of high school. Carter is a native of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Rounding out the pitching additions is Lindenwood University sophomore Kyle Stoddard. The 6-3, right-hander has made six appearances this spring, spanning 8.2 innings, while striking out 10 batters and posting a 3.12 ERA. Last year he attended Black Hawk Junior College in Iowa where he appeared in 28 games and earned 11 saves as the team's closer. In 65.2 innings pitched he struck out 87 batters and posted a 3.15 ERA. He is a native of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now.

