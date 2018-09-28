Four Hounds Named in Top Texas League Prospects

Four RockHounds were named in the top 20 prospects in the Texas League according to Baseball America.

Jesus Luzardo was ranked as the number two prospect behind only San Antonio Missions shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Luzardo quickly impressed at the Double-A level with the 'Hounds going 7-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 16 starts. Luzardo earned a promotion to Triple-A Nashville and is currently the number 12 prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America.

Sean Murphy was also named to the list as the number six prospect in the Texas League. Murphy hit .288 with 43 RBIs and 26 doubles for the 'Hounds over 68 games.

Richie Martin had a breakout year at the plate claiming the number 18 spot in the Texas League. Martin hit an even .300 on the year and led the 'Hounds in stolen bases with 25. Martin was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Eli White rounds out the list at the number 20 spot. White led the 'Hounds in hits with 154 and batting average at .306.

