Four Home Runs Not Enough, Winning Streak Halted in Lake Country

June 4, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Oconomowoc, WI. - The Kansas City Monarchs (14-7) showed the league that they are in fact human, as their seven-game win streak finally came to a close by way of a 10-5 defeat at the hands of the Lake Country DockHounds (11-9). Hitters Matt Adams and David Thompson continued their offensive barrage with more home runs, but the DockHounds offense rallied together with 11 hits to comfortably come away with the win.

The Monarchs stayed hot with the bats, hitting four total home runs over the game, but starter Nick Belzer finally had an off-night, giving up eight earned through his three innings. This gave the DockHounds a lead they would never relinquish.

The Monarchs bats made sure to set the tone early as Willie Abreu led the game off with a home run to begin the Monarchs' night. Three batters later, Matt Adams padded the lead with a homer to right field, establishing an early 2-0 lead for the Monarchs.

The next inning, the bottom of the lineup delivered with back-to-back doubles from J.C. Escarra and Kevin Santa in the eight and nine holes, respectively. This gave the Monarchs a 3-0 lead in the second.

The DockHounds would not take this lightly, however, as Gio Brusa hit a two-run home run in the bottom half to cut the Monarchs' lead to one. The DockHounds would then tie the game two batters later when Blake Berry sent a solo blast to right field to even the score at three.

It wasn't until the bottom half of the third that the DockHounds would take control of the game. An RBI single from Gabriel Noriega gave the DockHounds their first lead of the game. Two batters later, Gio Brusa struck again as he belted a two-run home run to extend the Lake Country lead to three and add to his massive 4-for-4 night. Belzer allowed two baserunners by way of the walk, which would later come back to bite him as a two RBI singles padded the Lake Country lead to bring the score to 8-3 DockHounds.

That wasn't all for the DockHounds. Matt Hartman relieved Belzer on the bump to begin the fourth inning for the Monarchs, Gio Brusa continued his night with an RBI double that scored Aaron Takacs and gave the DockHounds a 9-3 lead.

The Monarchs would begin the chipping away in the fifth inning. Gaby Guerrero stepped up to the plate and smacked a one out solo shot to left field to cut the lead to five. Shortly after, David Thompson would add to his already impressive season numbers with a solo blast of his own. The Monarchs turned the inning over with the score 9-5 Lake Country.

In the sixth, the Monarchs would show signs of life with two runners getting on base by way of a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but DockHounds reliever Matt Valin would work out of it with no harm done. The Monarchs' Matt Hartman would then do the same, as he would strand two runners on base and escape the inning with no runs scored.

After Valin would strike out the side in the top half of the seventh, the DockHounds offense would take advantage of walks and errors, resulting in a two out wild pitch that scored Wilfredo Gimenez and extended the DockHounds' lead to 10-5.

After a quiet eighth, the Monarchs came into the ninth chasing five. Unfortunately for Kansas City, the Monarchs bats would go down 1-2-3 to end the game and the seven-game win streak.

The Monarchs will face the DockHounds for the rubber match of the three game set tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 1:05 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

WP: Jimenez (3-0)

LP: Belzer (1-2)

S: N/A

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.