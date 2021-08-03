Four Former RoughRiders Playing in Olympics

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders have four alumni who are representing their countries in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Anthony Gose (U.S.A.), Nick Martinez (U.S.A.), Adrian Gonzalez (Mexico) and Ian Kinsler (Israel) are all participating in the return of Olympic baseball in Japan.

Gose, who was a pitcher with the RoughRiders in 2018, made 21 appearances in Frisco. The former outfielder played five major league seasons, three with the Blue Jays and two with the Tigers before converting to a pitcher and heading back to the minor leagues.

Martinez spent time with the RoughRiders in both 2013, 2014 and 2016, going 2-0 with a 1.51 ERA over eight outings. Martinez pitched for the Rangers for four seasons from 2014 to 2017, going 17-30 with a 4.77 ERA.

The five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Gonzalez was a Riders infielder in 2003 before going on to amass a 43.5 WAR over his 15 years in the majors. The San Diego, California native spend his first two seasons in Texas before playing five in San Diego, one and a half in Boston and five and a half with the Dodgers before finishing his career in New York with the Mets for one season.

Kinsler, the most successful Riders alumni by WAR (54.1), played for Frisco in 2004 before going on to star in Texas. He played for the Rangers for the first eight years of his career, amassing three All-Star selections and two World Series appearances. He then spent four seasons in Detroit, making another All-Star game and taking home two Gold Glove awards at second base. Following his time with the Tigers, Kinsler won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

The Gold Medal Game is set for 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7th from Japan.

