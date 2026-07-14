Four Former Navigators Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 14, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

North Shore Navigators News Release







LYNN, Mass. - Six former North Shore Navigators players have set their sights on professional baseball over the past few days, with four being selected in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday and Sunday and two more signing free-agent contracts.

Outfielder Kyle Jones (Florida, 2024) became the second North Shore alum in as many years to be selected in the third round, joining franchise legend Sal Frelick in the Milwaukee Brewers organization with the 102nd overall pick on Saturday evening.

The first former Navigator to hear his name called on Sunday was catcher Jacob Jarrell (Clemson, 2023), an eighth-round selection of the Atlanta Braves. He was followed by shortstop Reece Moroney (Rhode Island, 2024), whom the Philadelphia Phillies chose in the 10th round. Rounding out the Draft selections, Woburn native pitcher Evan Blanco (Tennessee, 2023) earned a 13th-round call from the Athletics.

Following the conclusion of the 20-round draft, outfielder Ryan Gerety (Northeastern, 2024) and shortstop Henry Kaczmar (Ohio State, 2023) signed as free agents with the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners, respectively.

Jones was an Honorable Mention All-NECBL pick for the Navs two summers ago, hitting .269 with a .402 on-base percentage, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored in 29 games. He paced Florida with a .317 average and 17 stolen bases and also hit a career-high six home runs during his first full SEC season in 2026.

Jarrell hit .260 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI during his 2023 summer on the North Shore. A second-team All-ACC selection in 2026, Jarrell was a three-time team captain at Clemson and finished as the Tigers' top home run hitter in back-to-back seasons after hitting 18 during his senior campaign.

Moroney was a .265 hitter with 14 RBI and 22 runs scored while helping turn 18 double plays in a North Shore uniform, spending a summer as teammates with Jones and Gerety. As Rhody's junior shortstop this past spring, Moroney posted a program-record 90 hits and career-high 50 RBI and took home Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Blanco, who was a high school star at nearby Austin Prep, made two appearances for North Shore following his freshman year at Virginia, striking out six over four innings of one-run ball. This past spring, the southpaw won seven games and piled up 101 strikeouts in 89 innings for Tennessee.

Gerety was one of North Shore's top offensive pacesetters in 2024, hitting .274 with a .428 on-base percentage while posting a team-high 24 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. The Franklin native was a first-team All-CAA performer at Northeastern, where he had a walk-off hit to lead the Huskies to their second straight conference championship.

A 2023 NECBL All-Star, Kaczmar led North Shore with a .313 average and 26 runs scored in 34 games. He recorded eight extra-base hits, drove in 11 runs and stole nine bases. The Ohio native spent his freshman year at Ohio State and returned to the Buckeyes in 2026 following a year at South Carolina, setting a program record with 26 doubles and hitting 12 homers.

North Shore has now produced 72 professional players as a summer collegiate franchise since 2008. This is the second straight season in which six Navs were drafted or signed pro contracts.

Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 14, 2026

Four Former Navigators Selected in 2026 MLB Draft - North Shore Navigators

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