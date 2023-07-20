Four Flyboys Named to 2023 Appy League West All-Star Team

Four Greeneville Flyboys players were named to the 2023 Appalachian League West Division All-Star team.

Jack Mosh (Missouri), Tyler Cerny (Indiana), Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian) and Nick Barone (West Virginia) were selected to the West All-Star team.

Mosh, a middle infielder from Missouri, has played most of his games at second base for the Flyboys this season. Despite being banged up a little bit due to a lip injury, Mosh has recorded a .293 batting average in 92 at-bats this season. The Kansas City, Mo., native has 15 RBI, 14 runs and 20 walks with one home run on the season.

Barone, a first baseman out of West Virginia, has been hot all season for the Flyboys. Barone is currently batting .283 with 12 extra base hits, including four home runs and two triples. Barone has also flashed his defensive skills at first this season.

Dragoo has quietly been putting together one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire Appalachian League. Dragoo has been powering the Flyboys offense with a .302 batting average in 116 plate appearances and is currently leading the league in doubles. He is also second in RBI.

Rounding out the 2023 Flyboys All-Stars is the shortstop Cerny. After arriving later in the season with Indiana in the College World Series, Cerny has been arguably the best shortstop in the league at the plate and in the field. Cerny has posting a team-best .321 batting average and is third in the league in slugging with a .551 mark. In the field, Cerny is second to none with his range, mobility and accuracy.

The 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 25, and is preceded by the league's Future Stars Game and Home Run Derby on Monday, July 24. The All-Star Game will be held at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tenn., at 7 p.m. ET on the 25th, and the game will be streamed live on MLB.com and MLB.tv.

