Four Familiar Names Set to Return for the 2020 Stingers Season

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that Ricky Maddock (University of Central Missouri), Luke DeGrammont (Concordia University, St. Paul), Ryan Johnson (Pepperdine University) and Harrison Schnurbusch (University of Central Missouri) are set to return to the Stingers next season. These four players are the first to be added to the 2020 Stingers roster, which will be the organization's 11th season of play in the Northwoods League.

"Over the years we have developed solid relationships with these programs and their coaches," Stingers co-owner Ryan Voz said. "We are excited to have each of these guys back as part of our team next season."

Maddock, a redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher, was an in-season addition to the Stingers pitching staff last summer. He appeared in three games and proved to be a reliable arm only allowing two earned runs and 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. Maddock's best outing was August 9th when he made his lone start against Mankato. He picked up the victory after striking out five batters and did not allow an earned run in the first four innings.

DeGrammont, a junior left-handed pitcher, made 10 appearances for the Stingers this past season and posted a 2-1 record in 27.2 innings pitched. DeGrammont did make two starts last season and provided valuable innings out of the bullpen for the Stingers. As a sophomore in 2019 with the Golden Bears he struck out 21 batters in 20.1 innings on the mound.

Johnson, an incoming freshman infielder for the Waves, joined the Stingers after completing his senior year of high school from Chandler, AZ. Appearing in 14 games, Johnson had seven hits and 14 walks in 38 plate appearances. Johnson's best game last season came against Mankato in a 6-5 win reaching base in all three at-bats, including two hits and an RBI.

Schnurbusch, red-shirt junior infielder, will be back in Willmar for a second season after being a mid-season addition back in 2018. In 19 games with the Stingers, he hit .275 with seven RBI and 18 walks. Schnurbusch has proven to be a solid bat in the lineup the last two seasons at Central Missouri, posting batting averages of .312 and .313. As a sophomore in 2019, he started in all 62 games for the Mules with seven home runs, 48 RBI, 12 doubles and 73 hits total.

