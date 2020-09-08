Four Bucks Named to NWL All-Star Team

Waterloo, IA - The Northwoods League announced the 2020 Postseason All-Star Team today which included four Waterloo Bucks players. Oraj Anu, Jalen Smith, Xane Washington, and Peyton Williams were among 39 players named to the Postseason All-Star Team for their efforts during the run to Waterloo's 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Championship.

Oraj Anu, a junior from the University of Kentucky, was named to the team as an outfielder. Anu hit .330 with three home runs, 17 RBI, and three stolen bases in 27 games for the Bucks. Originally from Orlando, Florida, Anu is a two-time draft pick by the Boston Red Sox, being selected in the 28th round by the organization in 2017, then drafted again in the 16th round in 2019.

Second baseman Jalen Smith, a sophomore from the University of California, Davis and originally from Bakersfield, California, led the entire NWL in hits with 53. Smith's name is littered across the Minnesota-Iowa Region statistical leaderboard, leading the pod in runs with 44, second in both batting average and on-base percentage with .390 and .494 marks respectively, tied for second in doubles with nine, and third in slugging percentage at .544. The infielder hit four home runs and drove in 27, while stealing 11 bases in 38 games for Waterloo.

Xane Washington, a redshirt sophomore from Nicholls State University and originally from Houma, Louisiana, was named to the team as a designated hitter. Washington tied for the Minnesota-Iowa Region lead in triples with two. In 27 games for the Bucks, Washington hit .324 with 19 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

First baseman Peyton Williams, a freshman from the University of Iowa and Johnston, Iowa, led the NWL in home runs with 13 and slugging percentage at a .687 mark. Williams' home run total tied a Bucks single-season record of 13, while his .687 slugging percentage set a new team record. Williams hit .304 on the season to go along with the second-most RBI in the pod with 36. Prior to Waterloo's last game on August 20, Williams was named the Bucks' Player of the Year as voted on by season ticket holders.

