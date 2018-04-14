Four Arms Throw Combined Two-Hitter in 1-0 Win

April 14, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





AKRON, OH - Despite a one hour and 41 minute rain delay, the Thunder pitching staff kept their rhythm, holding the Akron RubberDucks to just two hits for the second straight game, in a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon at Canal Park.

Dillon Tate, Jose Mesa Jr., Kaleb Ort and Jordan Foley combined on the two-hitter to give the Thunder a series victory. Trenton will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm.

Prior to the rain delay, Akron earned their only baserunner in the third inning when RF Connor Marabell began the frame with a single to center field off of Tate. The right-hander needed just 43 pitches to strike out four batters and complete four innings.

Jhalan Jackson accounted for the only run of the day with a solo home run on the first pitch of the second inning. Jackson's fifth home run of the season leads the Eastern League and ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball.

Following the delay, Mesa Jr. and Ort retired 12-of-the-13 batters they faced to protect the 1-0 lead. In the ninth inning, Foley allowed a single to Daniel Salters then walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases with one out. The Thunder closer came back to strike out Mark Mathias and get Bobby Bradley to ground out and earn the one-run victory.

Gosuke Katoh extended his on-base streak to nine games to begin the season with a walk in the eighth inning.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm against the RubberDucks. RHP Will Carter (1-0, 3.86) will start for the Thunder, RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (1-0, 0.00) will go for Akron. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:50pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.