Four Additional Players Signed to Rox Roster for 2021 Season

April 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of four additional players for the 2021 season. They include outfielder Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) and pitchers Connor Barison (Washington State), Nathan Culley (Minnesota State) and Johnny Dow (Georgia Highlands).

Pinckney is a redshirt freshman at the University of Alabama. He has appeared in 21 games for the Crimson Tide and has a .310 batting average. On the season Pinckney has 18 hits including five doubles and a home run. He has scored 11 runs and 9 runs batted in.

Barison, a sophomore right-handed pitcher at Washington State University, has appeared on the mound in nine games this season. He has 14 strikeouts in 9.1 innings with a 2.89 earned run average. Last season he appeared in six games for the Cougars, striking out 15 batters over 13 innings. In high school he was named to the First Team All-State in Washington.

Culley, an Andover, Minnesota native, is a left-handed pitcher in his freshman season at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has appeared in six games this year and has a 1.42 earned run average. Culley has struck out 13 batters in 6.1 inning while only allowing one hit.

Dow is a right-handed pitcher playing in his second season at Georgia Highlands College. This season he has appeared in seven games and has a 5-0 record with a 1.49 earned run average. In 42.1 innings pitched he has struck out 42 batters and only walked one. In 76.2 career innings for the Chargers, he has 83 strikeouts and one walk.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 30 players signed to the 2021 roster. A complete list of the roster for the 2021 season can be found here. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.