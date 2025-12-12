FOUL Or NO FOUL in Utica City?: Under Review

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







On this week's edition of Under Review, Phil and Ryan talk about most controversial plays of Week 2 in the MASL, including the results from our first ever Under Review fan poll from the Kansas City vs. Utica City game.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.