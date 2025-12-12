MASL Utica City FC

FOUL Or NO FOUL in Utica City?: Under Review

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video


On this week's edition of Under Review, Phil and Ryan talk about most controversial plays of Week 2 in the MASL, including the results from our first ever Under Review fan poll from the Kansas City vs. Utica City game.

Utica City FC Statistics

