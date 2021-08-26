Forward Ylitalo Rejoins Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Eric Ylitalo to the team's preseason camp in October. He returns to the Ice Bears for a second stint in Knoxville. He appeared in 39 games during the 2018-19 campaign with six goals and 12 assists for 18 points.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to play again. I missed competing," said Ylitalo. "Knoxville is a great spot to play. The fans make games a really fun atmosphere."

Knoxville signed the 6'3", 195-pound Ylitalo in November of 2018 before placing him on waivers the following March.

"He was so raw. So young. He needed maturity on the ice," said Knoxville head coach Jeff Carr. "He wanted to be on our team so bad last year and we just didn't have room. He showed me this summer he's really grown."

"He told me 'Coach, I've grown. I've gotten stronger. I realized it's pro hockey. I don't care what position. I want to win. I want to be a part of something special with the group of guys there.'"

The Minnesota native has played 12 games in the ECHL and has also appeared in games for Peoria, Evansville and Macon in the SPHL.

"Our last game in '19-20 against Macon, they beat us and Ylitalo was on an absolute mission," said Carr. "He was chipping and chasing, and was so dialed in. We're relying big time on him this year."

In the final game played before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the SPHL's regular season and the 2020 President's Cup playoffs, Ylitalo had three assists as Macon defeated Knoxville 5-3 at the Macon Centreplex.

"He's got size, length and he's got a shot," said Carr.

Ylitalo said his overall hockey IQ and all-around game have improved since his first stint in Knoxville. He didn't play last season, but kept himself in hockey shape during the break.

"I skated a lot last winter," he said. "I try to do a workout daily, lots of cardio throughout the week and I stay very active."

The Ice Bears will hold their Free Agent Showcase at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sept. 24 and 25. Preseason Camp will be held in October leading up to the Ice Bears' opening night on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

