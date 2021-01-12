Forward Piotrowski Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc have signed forward J.M. Piotrowski, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

The 6-foot-2 Irving, TX native joins the Havoc after spending last season with the Birmingham Bulls. He played in a total of 42 games with Birmingham during the 2019-20 season. Last year with the Bulls Piotrowski tallied 14 points scoring six times and adding 8 assists. Before joining the SPHL, Piotrowski spent time in Australia with the Melbourne Ice. He recorded 26 points (12 G, 14 A) in 21 games with the Ice. Previous to his time as a pro, Piotrowski played three seasons at the NCAA Division One level with the Yale Bulldogs. As a Bulldog he recorded a total of 10 points with five goals and five assists.

At the Junior Hockey level, he helped the Sioux Falls Stampede win the 2015 Clark Cup. Piotrowski found the back of the net 18 times over the course of two Junior Hockey seasons.

Piotrowski will be joining forwards Tyler Piacentini, John Schiavo and others as part of the Havoc offensive line.

