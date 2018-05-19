Forward Morgan Frost Added to Phantoms

May 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have added forward Morgan Frost from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

A 19-year-old center from Aurora, Ontario, Frost is coming off a sensational campaign with Sault Ste. Marie where he finished second among all OHL skaters with 112 total points. A first-round selection (#27 overall) by the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, he tied for the OHL lead with 70 assists and finished tied for third in the league with 42 total goals.

Over the past three seasons, the 6'0", 180-pound forward has compiled 69 goals, 132 assists and 201 total points in 199 games with the Greyhounds.

The Phantoms continue their quest for the 2018 Calder Cup Championship this weekend as they kick off the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Marlies. The best-of-seven series begins today and Sunday with Games 1 and 2 at Ricoh Coliseum before the series shifts to PPL Center in downtown Allentown for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if needed) next week. Tickets for all three games at PPL Center next are currently available HERE.

In the midst of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 75-54 overall mark in 129 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.

Playoff strips, 10-game flex packs, and single game tickets to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now!

Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a FREE Official Orange Out Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.

Flex packs give fans the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets they want. For more information on Phantoms playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].

The Phantoms are once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.