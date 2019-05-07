Forward Mason Shaw Undergoes Successful Surgery

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced forward Mason Shaw underwent a successful left knee anterior cruciate ligament revision procedure yesterday by Dr. Joel Boyd at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.

Shaw suffered the injury in Game 3 of the Iowa Wild's Calder Cup Playoff game against the Milwaukee Admirals on April 25. He tallied 33 points (8g, 25a) in 76 regular season games and added one goal in three playoff games with Iowa this season. He was the only player to appear in every regular season game for Iowa this season and just the third rookie in franchise history to do so. Shaw's 25 assists and 33 points led all Iowa rookies.

