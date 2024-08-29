Forward Madison FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC wins Central Group, will host USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal following thrilling 3-3 draw with Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field; 'Mingos snag additional point via 5-4 penalty kick shootout victory.

