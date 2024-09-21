Forward Madison FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC completes regular-season sweep of Spokane Velocity FC through second of two shutout victories against expansion side; second-place 'Mingos helped to victory with goals from John Murphy, Derek Gebhard to confirm second eight-match unbeaten streak of season.
