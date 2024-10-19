Forward Madison FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Playoff-bound sides Forward Madison FC, One Knoxville SC extend respective unbeaten streaks to four with scoreless draw at Breese Stevens Field; Knoxville maintains all-time series advantage at 2-1-4.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 19, 2024
- Jacks Split Points on the Road with Lexington SC - Charlotte Independence
- Tormenta FC Falls Short to Union Omaha - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Lexington SC Wraps up Home USL League One Home Season Against Charlotte Independence - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville SC
- Forward Madison FC Triumphs 2-1 in Thrilling Finish Against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Forward Madison FC Secures 4-2 Victory Over Charlotte Independence
- Match Preview: Charlotte Independence vs Forward Madison FC