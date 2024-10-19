Forward Madison FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Playoff-bound sides Forward Madison FC, One Knoxville SC extend respective unbeaten streaks to four with scoreless draw at Breese Stevens Field; Knoxville maintains all-time series advantage at 2-1-4.

