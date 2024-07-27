Forward Madison FC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Billy King's second-minute strike secures all three points for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and a third consecutive victory against Forward Madison FC in 1-0 victory at Breese Stevens Field.
