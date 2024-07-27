Forward Madison FC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Billy King's second-minute strike secures all three points for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and a third consecutive victory against Forward Madison FC in 1-0 victory at Breese Stevens Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.