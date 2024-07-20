Sports stats



Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video


Forward Madison FC replaces Lexington SC atop Central Group standings with 1-0 victory against LSC through Wolfgang Prentice's 77th-minute winner at Breese Stevens Field.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central