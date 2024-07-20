Forward Madison FC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC replaces Lexington SC atop Central Group standings with 1-0 victory against LSC through Wolfgang Prentice's 77th-minute winner at Breese Stevens Field.
