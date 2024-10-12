Sports stats



Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC keeps USL League One Players' Shield hopes alive with dramatic, 2-1 stoppage-time victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Breese Stevens Field to extend unbeaten streak to eight matches in league play.
