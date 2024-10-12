Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC keeps USL League One Players' Shield hopes alive with dramatic, 2-1 stoppage-time victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Breese Stevens Field to extend unbeaten streak to eight matches in league play.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2024
- Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Forward Madison FC Secures 4-2 Victory Over Charlotte Independence
- Match Preview: Charlotte Independence vs Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison Draw in Knoxville and Clinch a 2024 Playoff Berth
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville SC