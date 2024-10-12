Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC keeps USL League One Players' Shield hopes alive with dramatic, 2-1 stoppage-time victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Breese Stevens Field to extend unbeaten streak to eight matches in league play.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2024

Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm - Charlotte Independence

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.