Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC extends lead atop Central Group, takes all-time lead against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 5-4-6 with 2-1 victory via goals from Garrett McLaughlin, Devin Boyce at Breese Stevens Field.
