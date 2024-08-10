Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC extends lead atop Central Group, takes all-time lead against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 5-4-6 with 2-1 victory via goals from Garrett McLaughlin, Devin Boyce at Breese Stevens Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.