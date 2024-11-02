Sports stats



Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC wins first postseason match in club history, downs visiting Charlotte Independence, 2-0, through Devin Boyce's first-half assist, second-half goal to confirm spot in Semifinals of 2024 USL League One Playoffs.
